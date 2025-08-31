Brighton confirm permanent exit of attacker amid Facundo Buonanotte update
Adrian Mazilu has joined Dinamo Bucharest on a permanent deal, for undisclosed terms and subject to the usual regulatory process.
Technical director David Weir said, “Adrian is keen to play and this move provides him that chance. It’s a good move for all concerned and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”
The winger joined Albion from Farul Constanta in January 2024, before spending the second half of that season on loan with Vitesse Arnhem.
Brighton star off to Chelsea
Meanwhile, Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte was in London today putting the final touches on his loan move to Chelsea.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Facundo Buonanotte will undergo medical tests in London as new Chelsea player today.
All documents are ready with Brighton for loan move.”
James Milner tribute to Diogo Jota
Meanwhile, on the pitch, James Milner converted the 67th-minute spot-kick to become the second oldest scorer in the competition’s history before fellow Seagulls substitute Brajan Gruda sparked wild celebrations with an 89th-minute winner.
The visitors had been in complete control at the Amex Stadium and led thanks to Erling Haaland marking his 100th English top-flight appearance with an 88th goal when he stabbed home a first-half opener.
Milner paid tribute to late former Reds team-mate Diogo Jota – whose number 20 shirt he has adopted this season after Jota’s death in a car crash – with his celebration.
“It was horrific (what happened to Jota),” he told BBC Sport after helping Brighton register a first top-flight victory this term.
“He was a great guy and a great team-mate. I loved him as both. I’ve not scored for six years and I was wearing his number. Obviously I’ve got help from the great man.
“It’s nice to get the goal in a victory. I’m delighted for the boys.
“In the first two games we didn’t feel we got what we deserved. This win was a real squad effort.
“It was a great move by the manager (to make four changes at once). The least we can do is come on and try and lift the tempo.”