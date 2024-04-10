Brighton contract ‘breakthrough’ but 12 players set to leave Seagulls this summer

Brighton and Hove Albion have some key contract and transfer decisions to make this summer. Roberto De Zerbi’s 10th placed team still have a chance of qualifying for European football once again, which would be a remarkable achievement considering the number of injuries Albion sustained this term. This Saturday Brighton travel to Burnley ahead of a testing run-in that includes Man City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United and Chelsea. But planning is already taking place for next term and beyond, with the welcome news that talented teenager Jack Hinshelwood signed a new contract until June 2028. Hinshelwood will be at the Amex for the long term but there could also be a number of players heading for the exit. Here’s seven Seagulls who could leave this summer...