Brighton contract ‘breakthrough’ but 12 players set to leave Seagulls this summer

By Derren Howard
Published 10th Apr 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:01 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion have some key contract and transfer decisions to make this summer. Roberto De Zerbi’s 10th placed team still have a chance of qualifying for European football once again, which would be a remarkable achievement considering the number of injuries Albion sustained this term. This Saturday Brighton travel to Burnley ahead of a testing run-in that includes Man City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United and Chelsea. But planning is already taking place for next term and beyond, with the welcome news that talented teenager Jack Hinshelwood signed a new contract until June 2028. Hinshelwood will be at the Amex for the long term but there could also be a number of players heading for the exit. Here’s seven Seagulls who could leave this summer...

The experienced midfielder has hinted this season could be his last as a player. A coaching role is a possibility - either at Brighton or even Liverpool

1. Adam Lallana

The experienced midfielder has hinted this season could be his last as a player. A coaching role is a possibility - either at Brighton or even Liverpool Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Barcelona loan has struggled this term looks set for a return to the Nou Camp this summer

2. Ansu Fati

The Barcelona loan has struggled this term looks set for a return to the Nou Camp this summer Photo: Mike Hewitt

The striker has been excellent on loan at Stuttgart. He has stated his desire to make the move permanent.

3. Deniz Undav

The striker has been excellent on loan at Stuttgart. He has stated his desire to make the move permanent. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

Joined on a free last summer and left in January on loan to Stuttgart. A move that just didn't work

4. Mo Dahoud

Joined on a free last summer and left in January on loan to Stuttgart. A move that just didn't work Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

