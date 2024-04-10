Brighton contract confirmation sees 10-goal Ireland ace commit to Seagulls

Brighton teenager Mark O’Mahony has signed a new contract that runs until June 2027. The Irish striker has scored 10 goals and assisted two in 11 Premier League 2 outings so far this campaign, as well as being named in six Premier League matchday squads.Technical director David Weir said, “Mark has done really well since joining us in January last year and we’re very happy with his progress. We’re pleased to see him commit his future here. His form for the under-21s has seen his regular involvement with the men’s first-team squad, and this new contract is recognition of that.”The 19-year-old joined us from Cork City in January 2023, where he made 11 first team appearances. He has also represented his country up to under-21 level.