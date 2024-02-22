Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton’s new signing Valentin Barco admits speaking to former Seagull Alexis Mac Allister helped seal his January move to the south coast.

Barco, 20, arrived last month from Boca Juniors for around £8m on a four-and-a-half-year contract and joins a long list of South Americans at the club.

Brighton have a track record of signing some of the finest young talents and giving them opportunities to shine in the Premier League.

World Cup winner Mac Allister, who also played for Boca, enjoyed four years at Brighton as he established himself in the Premier League and for Argentina before sealing his big move to Liverpool last summer.

Moises Caicedo also made his name at Brighton before his record breaking £115m switch to Chelsea, while South Americans Pervis Estupinan, Joao Pedro, Igor and Facundo Buonanotte are all regulars in the Brighton team under Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Barco, a left sided player who can play full back, wing back, winger or even central midfield, enjoyed his first full training sessions with the first team this week as Albion prepare for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Everton.

Barco, speaking to the Albion website, admitted Mac Allister and also Buonanotte were important factors in his decision to join Brighton. “I’m very happy that I have taken the step to come and play in the Premier League, the best league in the world," said the Argentina under-23 international.

“The club showed a lot of interest in me. It’s an amazing club and there are a lot of young players here and lots of South Americans too. That’s why I came here.

“It is always great to have Argentinians or South Americans in the team as it helps you adapt quickly. I spoke to Alexis [Mac Allister] and he wished me the very best of luck here. I'm very happy.

“Facundo [Buonanotte] told me it was an amazing club with a lot of young players and that the manager is very good. I hope to adapt as quickly as possible so I’m able to play soon.”

Barco progressed through the youth ranks at Boca and has represented Argentina at under-15, under-20 and under-23 level and is described as one of the country’s most exciting prospects.