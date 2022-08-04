Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said: “Having broken into the Swiss national squad, Andi is keen to play regular football ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
“We cannot guarantee him that here, so this move gives him the chance of that, while also continuing his development.
“We wish him well for the new season, and will be monitoring his progress throughout the campaign.”
The Swiss international spent last season on loan in the German Bundesliga with FC Augsburg, where he made 19 appearances, scoring twice.
He joined Albion after a prolific campaign in his homeland, scoring 22 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, as Lausanne were promoted to the Swiss top-flight.
