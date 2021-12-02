Brighton fans enjoy Neal Maupay's late leveller at West Ham

Brighton Crowd pictures: Albion fans celebrate with Neal Maupay and Graham Potter after late West Ham drama

Neal Maupay's late overhead kick earned a point for Brighton and Hove Albion at West Ham on Wednesday night much to the delight of the travelling Albion fans.

Graham Potter' s team showed great character to fight back against powerful and well-drilled Hammers team and Albion also had three injuries to contend with.

Jeremy Sarmineto and Adam Webster hobbled off in the first half while Adam Lallana went off in the closing stages which saw Brighton finish the match with 10 men as Potter had used his subs.

But Albion kept going and the point sees them up to seventh in the Premier League table. Potter celebrated with the travelling supporters at the end.

1. West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Graham Potter celebrates with Neal Maupay, Yves Bissouma and assistant Billy Reid

2. West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Brighton fans look dejected after West Ham's early goal

3. West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Brighton fans celebrate with Neal Maupay

4. West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Albion players soak up the applause

