Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Southampton's intriguing ranking in Mark Lawrenson’s alternative Premier League table

As Brighton and Hove Albion quickly come towards the end of the Premier League season, it’s safe to say that it’s been a campaign of twists and turns.

With matters still to be decided at both ends of the table, Brighton still have plenty left to play for in their remaining fixtures as they continue their quest for a top 10 finish.

And while the top flight can be a nightmare to predict, one man who valiantly gives it a go every week is Mark Lawrenson.

The BBC Sport pundit delivers his roundup of expected scorelines before every weekend’s action - to varying degrees of success.

If nothing else, however, they tend to make for interesting reading, and with that in mind, we’ve compiled a full table of how the Premier League standings would look if every single one of Lawro’s predictions had actually come true this term.

Check it out below...

*This table includes Lawrenson’s predictions up to April 21st

1. 1st: Manchester City GP: 32. W: 28. D: 4. L:0. Pts: 88. +/-: 0.

2. Liverpool GP: 32. W: 24. D: 8. L:0. Pts: 88. +/-: 0.

3. Chelsea GP: 31. W: 24. D: 6. L:1. Pts: 78. +/-: 0.

4. Manchester United GP: 33. W: 24. D: 3. L:6. Pts: 75. +/-: +2.