Brighton deadline day transfer state of play with outgoing medical agreed and a £20m blockbuster late arrival

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a final flourish to a remarkable transfer window.

The Seagulls have already spent north of £200m with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Brajab Gruda, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Yalcouyé and Amario Cozier-Duberry all arriving. The £40m deal with Leeds United for Rutter smashed Albion’s incoming transfer record, while £35m was paid to Newcastle United for Minteh. The fees for Gruda, Kadıoğlu, Wieffer and O’Riley were all said to be around £25m each.

Deniz Undav’s £30m exit to Stuttgart and Pascal Gross’s £6m switch to Borussia Dortmund have been the significant departures but more outgoing business is expected to be completed today as Albion look to trim a large squad – and perhaps one more major addition.

Mahmoud Dahoud of Brighton & Hove Albion could be leaving the club this summer and return to the Bundesliga

The first deal of today could see the exit of midfielder Mo Dahoud. The defensive midfielder arrived on a free transfer last summer and has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. Dahoud, 28, is contracted with Brighton until June 2027 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Stuttgart. He now looks to be heading back to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg posted: “EXCL | Eintracht Frankfurt exploring deal to sign Mo #Dahoud… to replace Oscar Højlund (injured). Advanced talks between Dahoud/Eintracht. #SGE now working on an agreement with @OfficialBHAFC Dahoud, now waiting for the green light to undergo his medical with Frankfurt.”

The final major incoming could be a late £20m swoop for Nordsjaelland striker Conrad Harder. Sporting Lisbon are also keen on the 19-year-old Dane but Nordsjaelland are reportedly expected to accept Brighton’s offer.

The Athletic posted: “Brighton have submitted a €20million offer to Nordsjaelland for striker Conrad Harder. Nordsjaelland are expected to accept the offer, while there is a comparable proposal from Sporting CP.”

Billy Gilmour’s on-off £15m move to Napoli rumbles on, with the Italians still apparently hopeful of a deal. Gilmour, who has two left on his contract, looked all set to move but the serious injury to O’Riley’s ankle – sustained on his debut against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup win on Tuesday night – may have scuppered Gilmour’s switch to Serie A.

The Scotland international could even be back in the starting XI this Saturday for Brighton at Arsenal as summer signings Wieffer and Gruda are also struggling with a ‘minor injuries.’