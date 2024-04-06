Brighton defender's Arsenal prediction comes true as Mikel Arteta confirms suspicion
As he walked through the mixed zone after helping to keep a clean sheet on Wednesday night (April 3), the Dutchman said he was already trying to work out who would be playing for the Gunners at the Amex.
“I was looking at the first XI,” Veltman said.
“[Leandro] Trossard played, [Gabriel] Jesus was on the bench so he will probably play against us. [Gabriel] Martinelli came on.”
The defender’s prediction came true, as Brazilian striker Jesus was named in the starting line-up to face Brighton at the Amex on Saturday (April 6).
Veltman, who was named on the bench against Mikel Arteta’s side, added: “They are such a big team but we know how to get a result against them.
“Especially at home, we need to try to get the three points.
“After the game you look forward to the next game, just some bits.”
Albion are in desperate need of three points to keep their hopes of a European place alive – but they come up against a formidable team in Arsenal, who also have to win for their own title hopes.
Results elsewhere were less than ideal for Brighton on Saturday, with West Ham and Newcastle both earning narrow wins. A loss for Roberto De Zerbi’s side would leave them five points short of seventh place. They could also be overtaken by Chelsea.
This means the failure to beat Brentford during the week could prove costly.
Veltman said, after the stalemate: “They were more happy with the point than we were were. It was more disappointing for us.
“But you have a point, still in the race for a European spot so that’s positive - but if you can have three points here, you would be happier.”
