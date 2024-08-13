Brighton dream target given 'here we go' as deal agreed for £25m transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to take their summer spend to more £100m with the addition of Mainz midfielder Brajan Gruda.

Albion are close to wrapping up a £25m transfer for the 20-year-old who was previously linked with Bayern Munich. Gruda made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga last term and scored four goals with three assists. The German under-21 international is contracted with Mainz until 2026 and has also been on the radar of Liverpool.

Brighton’s German head coach Fabian Hurzeler is a huge admirer of the explosive talent who primarily plays on the right wing.

Brajan Gruda is close to making a £25m to Brighton from Mainz

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brajan Gruda to Brighton, here we go! Deal in place for German midfielder to leave Mainz and join #BHAFC project. £25m fee verbally agreed and long term deal for Gruda, set to sign soon as Hürzeler wanted him. As revealed weeks ago, Gruda was dream target for Brighton. Brighton 'dream target' given 'here we go' as deal in place for £25m transfer.”

The deal would continue Brighton’s summer spend as they have so far added Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m. Yankuba Minteh joined from Newcastle for around £35m and

Malick Junior Yalcouyé signed from IFK Gothenburg for £6m, while Ibrahim Osman arrived for £16m from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. The Seagulls also hope to complete a deal for Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Inter Miami for around £12m.

So far this summer they have sold Deniz Undav to Stuttgart for £30m, Pascal Gross to Borussia Dortmund for £6m and former Chelsea man Billy Gilmour is close to joining Napoli for a total fee thought to around £18m.