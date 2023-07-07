Brighton drop huge transfer hint as Tottenham target pictured at training ground

Brighton appear confident of keeping attacking talent Kaoru Mitoma at the American Express Stadium for the coming season. Mitoma, 26, was excellent for Albion last term in what was his breakthrough season in the Premier League.

The Japan international scored 10 goals in all competitions, with eight assists from 41 appearances and was a major factor in Albion's sixth place Premier League finish and Europa League qualification.

His electric displays from the left flank troubled the best full backs in the division and helped cushion the blow of Leo Trossard's January move to Arsenal. Mitoma signed for Brighton in 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale for a bargain fee of around £3m and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025.

His performances caught the eye of Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham – whose new manager Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan and tried to sign him during his time at Celtic.

“Yeah, I tried to get him but it was already almost done for him to go to Brighton,” Postecoglou said in April. “Him and Kyogo were the first two players I tried to bring across here [Celtic]. Mitoma would have been a good signing but unfortunately for us, Brighton also have a very good scouting network.

"They managed to pick him up but there was never any doubt in my mind that he was another one who was going to be a top player. He’s done really well down there, which hasn’t surprised me.”

Mitoma is known for being one of the hardest workers on the training ground at Brighton and head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been delighted with his progress.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates with Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion are a successful season

"Mitoma is one of the best players in Brighton,” said the Italian last May. “He can improve because he has started to be an important player this year, especially when I started to work here because before he wasn’t in the first XI. He needs to stay here one more year for him and for us.”

Brighton’s latest pictures seem to indicate he will indeed stay for another year at least. Today, Mitoma was selected as the model to promote Albion’s new away kit for the 2023-24 campaign which strongly suggests his immediate future will be on the south coast.

However, Brighton did issue a word of warning for anyone ordering the new away kit with specific player names on the shirt. “We don't advise squad personalisation, whilst the transfer window is open,” the Albion website said.

