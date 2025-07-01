Brighton drop Kaoru Mitoma transfer hint amid 2025-26 home kit reveal

Brighton show-off their new home kit for the 2025-26 season

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed their new home kit for the 2025-26 season – along with a possible Kaoru Mitoma transfer update.

The fresh design features bold blue and white stripes and also has the hyper turq for the first time on the home kit.

The club said: "There are a few enhancements with a central blue panel matching to the blue sleeves edged with a white cuff, the reverse is predominantly white, finished off with bold blue stripes on the lower section and a flash of hyper turq under the arm.

"A hyper turq Nike Swoosh features on the shirt, together with the royal blue shorts and socks which complete the kit."

Why is Kaoru Mitoma modelling the kit?

Brighton’s brilliant Japan international has been tipped with a move away from from the Amex Stadium this summer.

Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with the winger who is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on his future and the fact he was modelling next season’s kit on the club website has increased hopes he may stay.

Brighton will hope to keep hold on the 28-year-old not only for his skills on the pitch but he also boosts the club’s commercial appeal and visibility in Japan.

Mitoma’s popularity spurred Brighton to launch a Japanese Twitter account and tour Japan in 2024. Japanese fans also flock to Brighton’s games, which increases merchandise sales.

Mitoma modelling the new kit will certainly help increase 2025-26 shirt sales but the main hope is that the flying winger will be in the new “bold blue and white stripes and hyper turq” come the season opener against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.

Where to buy the kit

