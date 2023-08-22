Brighton duo make BBC Team of the Week dominated by Man City and Liverpool - plus a baffling Chelsea pick

Brighton and Hove Albion were in top form in the Premier League last Saturday as they powered to 4-1 triumph at Wolves

A fine individual goal from Kaoru Mitoma, a brace from Solly March and a Pervis Estupinan strike saw Brighton ease to victory against Gary O’Neil’s Wolves team. The win made it back to back 4-1 wins in the Premier League, following their opening day victory against newly promoted Luton Town.

The Seagulls are top for the fledgling league table and will look to continue their fine form this Saturday as they welcome West Ham – who beat Chelsea 3-1 last Sunday – to the American Express Stadium.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match at Wolves

There were some superb individual performances from Brighton at Molineux which saw two of them included in Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week on the BBC website.

Mitoma and March were ones who made the cut but any number of Albion player could have been included – especially the impressive Julio Enciso, who was selected ahead of Brighton’s record signing Joao Pedro.

On March, Crooks wrote: “Solly March epitomised the drive and determination shown by the team from the south coast and his goals were worthy rewards for his efforts.”

Mitoma’s ‘world class’ goal was also singled out for praise by the former Tottenham striker, who even suggested Mitoma could be a Manchester United star of the future: “What a goal. The run, control and quality of finish against Wolves were world-class. In fact Mitoma has been producing this type of form with such regularity that I can't believe he's still on the south coast.

“Manchester United have Jadon Sancho and Antony in their ranks and I haven't seen anything like the quality or ability from either of those two players that I have seen from this lad. How do United get it so wrong?

“I accept that Old Trafford is a daunting stage and the stakes are much higher there, but Mitoma is a United player if ever I saw one.”