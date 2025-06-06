Brighton duo receive England call-up as Liam Delap and Chelsea decision made

Brighton stars selected for England

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton stars Jack Hinshelwood and James Beadle have been named in the England men’s under-21 squad for this summer’s Uefa U21 Euro Finals in Slovakia.

Head coach Lee Carsley has picked a 23-man group for the competition as the Young Lions aim to defend the title which they won two years ago in Georgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England will kick-off their campaign in the group stage against Czechia on Thursday 12 June (8pm BST) at the Mol Arena before they tackle Slovenia three days later on Sunday 15 June (5pm BST).

Their final group game against Germany takes place on Wednesday 18 June (8pm BST) at the Stadion Pod Zoborom, before the competition heads into the knockout phase with the top two teams from both groups progressing to the quarter-finals.

Carsley selected a training squad to work together at St. George’s Park last week, before making his final selection ahead of a return to the national football centre on Friday.

The group will head to Slovakia on Saturday to continue their preparations from their base camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Delap is out

Liam Delap has been left out of the England Under-21 squad for this summer’s European Championships with the striker set to be involved in the Club World Cup with new team Chelsea.

The 22-year-old forward, who signed for the Blues for a reported £30m this week, was part of Lee Carsley’s provisional squad list but will not take the trip to Slovakia.

Carsley’s squad was announced on Friday as the Young Lions bid to defend their 2023 crown, with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton another notable absentee.

Delap scored for England Under-21s against France in March, but will miss this summer’s tournament to feature under Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca in the inaugural Club World Cup, which starts on June 14 – three days before the Under-21 Euros get under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wharton is another high-profile absentee for Carsley but the Crystal Palace midfielder missed the final games of the season after he suffered concussion following their FA Cup final victory last month.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)