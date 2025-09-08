Brighton duo start for England as rising Arsenal talent lives up to the hype

Brighton star Jack Hinshelwood is a regular for the England under-21s | Getty Images

Brighton duo shine once more for England under-21s

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Under-21s opened their 2027 European Championship qualifying campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in Aktobe.

The Young Lions – who had successfully defended their Euros title in Slovakia earlier this summer – struck twice in five minutes during the first half through Ethan Nwaneri and Jobe Bellingham as Lee Carsley’s new-look squad laid down an early marker in Group D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two players from Carsley’s starting XI for the extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2025 final had been named in Monday’s team – both of them from Brighton - as goalkeeper James Beadle (on loan at Birmingham) and Jack Hinshelwood took their places.

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong and forward Divin Mubama, on loan at Stoke from Manchester City, were handed their debuts while Bellingham – who was away at the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund during the summer – took on the captaincy.

England made a bright start as Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who had come off the bench in the final, sent in a low cross from the right, which Mubama could only stab straight at the Kazakhstan keeper.

After Beadle made a straightforward save from Ayan Baidavletov, England went ahead in the 18th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mubama knocked down a high ball into the penalty area and Arsenal midfielder Nwaneri – another of Carsley’s successful summer squad – drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box.

England struck again five minutes later when Bellingham got up to head in from Tyler Dibling’s corner.

Nwaneri went close to a third just before half-time when his 20-yard free-kick was palmed away by Kazakhstan keeper Dulat Talyspayev.

Kazakhstan pressed at the start of the second half, with Ramazan Bagdat forcing Beadle into a smart reaction save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsley sent on Crystal Palace forward Romain Esse for his Under-21s debut just after the hour, replacing Dibling.

Astana midfielder Nurali Zhaksylyk curled a late effort just wide for the hosts as England closed out a solid performance.

England next face a trip to Moldova in October’s internationals before hosting Andorra at Derby.