Brighton emerge as ‘favourites’ to sign Rangers attacker, fresh Yves Bissouma transfer option surfaces to rival Aston Villa

Striker Aaron Connolly joined on loan from Brighton last January and despite a slow start, the Ireland international is now starting to contribute well Middlesbrough's push for the play-offs.

Connolly has netted just twice in 13 appearances but his aggressive and direct style of play has impressed Wilder.

The former Sheffield United boss even compared his 22-year-old loan star to ex-Liverpool and Wales international Craig Bellamy this week.

Connolly however remains contracted with Brighton until June 2024 and his loan at the Riverside expires this May.

When asked what the future holds for Connolly, Wilder said: “It’s not something we’ve thought about. We’re working away behind the scenes, in terms of looking at potential things that could happen, and that’s something we always have to do in terms of medium and long-term planning.

"We’ll consider outs and ins, and there’ll inevitably be changes in the summer.

