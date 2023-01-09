Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly ‘enquired’ about the services of Union Berlin and Norway wing-back Julian Ryerson.

The Athletic has reported that Albion, along with a host of clubs from Italy, are keen admirers of the 25-year-old.

Ryerson’s contract is set to expire in June but Union have an option to extend by 12 months if ‘certain criteria’ are met.

The Norwegian’s new contract would reportedly include a release clause of €5million (£4.4million) for the summer of 2023.

Posting on Twitter, The Athletic football correspondent David Ornstein said: “Interest building for Union Berlin wing-back Julian Ryerson, most likely as free agent at end of season. #FCUnion can extend by 1yr if certain criteria met but with ~€5m exit clause for this summer. Brighton enquired + admiration from Italy @TheAthleticFC”

The defender joined Union Berlin from Norwegian outfit Viking on a three-year deal in July 2018.

Ryerson has, so far, made 109 appearances in all competitions for Union, scoring three goals and recording three assists.

The 25-year-old has won 15 caps for Norway. He made his international debut in Norway’s 1-1 draw with Austria in UEFA Nations League B in November 2020.

