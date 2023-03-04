Brighton ever-present nowhere to be seen as starting XI to face West Ham confirmed

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome West Ham to the Premier League at the Amex Stadium today

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is not afraid to make the big calls and he’s made one here for the Premier League clash against West Ham.

Jason Steele, who played well and kept a clean sheet in the FA Cup win at Stoke City on Tuesday, was selected in goal to face the Hammers at the Amex Stadium. Regular No1 Rob Sanchez has started every top flight game this season but has also made a few high-profile errors this term – most notably against Crystal Palace when he dropped a simple cross and allowed them to level in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park recently.

Steele showed his experience at Stoke and also looked very capable with his distribution – something that is vital to De Zerbi’s style of play.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has made a big call ahead of West Ham

The Albion head coach said to Sky Sports before the match: "There is no problem with Robert. I spoke with him yesterday after training. I like Robert and I like Jason. At this moment, Jason can be better and more important for us. But in the future, I do not know what will be my decision."

Brighton made three adjustments in total to the team that won at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday with winger Solly March and defender Pervis Estupinan both returning. The duo were ruled-out in midweek with ‘minor injuries’ but have recovered in time to face West Ham.

Centre back Adam Webster is also back in the team as he replaces Jan Paul van Hecke who also performed well in the cup win. Argentina playmaker Facundo Buonanotte and attacker Jeremy Sarmiento also drop to the bench.

Striker Danny Ings returned for West Ham after he was cup-tied in midweek for their FA Cup loss at Man United.

Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ferguson, Estupinan. Subs: Sanchez, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.