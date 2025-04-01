Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton vs Aston Villa Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have no time to dwell on their FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest as they face Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls suffered a painful penalty shootout loss to Forest on Saturday but return swiftly to Premier League action against Unai Emery's Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton are seventh in the league standings and are just one point off Champions League qualification.

Brighton's Georginio Rutter leaves the pitch following an injury during the English FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest

Villa though have also impressed this term as they have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the FA Cup and are also in contention for a top four finish.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler also has fresh injury concerns as defender Adam Webster (hamstring) and attacker Georginio (ankle) will likely miss the rest of the season after picking up injuries against Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, both injuries, I can say they don’t look great,” Hurzeler told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“So we have to add them on our injury list. It’s possible (they could miss the rest of the season).

“I will never complain about the injuries. Of course Georginio and also Adam, they were in great shape, but that’s football. We have to deal with it."

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma received the all clear from Hurzeler despite a jaded display against Forest: “Mitoma, of course, was a little bit tired after the games for the national team and against Nottingham. But now he recovered quite well and he didn’t play for 90 minutes so I think he is a good shape.”

Here's how Albion could line-up for this one...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bart Verbruggen - GK: The Dutch No 1 is Hurzeler’s first choice this term and will be between the sticks to face Villa this Wednesday with Carl Rushworth likely to be on the bench as back-up.

Jack Hinshelwood - RB: The versatile midfielder will bounce back after missing a penalty against Forest. Will likely feature at right back as Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey recover from ankle injuries.

Jan Paul Van Hecke - CB: A serious contender for player of the season. The defender is performing at a consistently high level.

Lewis Dunk - CB: The skipper is expected to replace the injured Webster and is set to make his first start in seven matches following a rib injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupinan - LB: The Ecuadorian is expected to go again after 90 minutes plus extra-time against Forest last Saturday.

Carlos Baleba - CM: There was no mention of any injury after the Forest match and the Cameroon international will likely resume in central midfield.

Mats Wieffer - CM: I have a hunch Wieffer was rested for the Forest match with this game in mind and the Dutch international could start this one ahead of Diego Gomez and Yasin Ayari.

Yankuba Minteh - RW: A close call here and much depends on how well he recovers from Saturday. I expect him to start but Brajan Gruda and fit-again Solly March are pushing hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro - No 10: With Georginio injured, Hurzeler could drop Pedro into a slightly deeper role. Although Gruda and Ayari and Gomez are also contenders

Kaoru Mitoma - LW: Below par against Forest but I expect Mitoma to get the nod ahead of Simon Adingra (just).

Danny Welbeck - CF: The experienced frontman could lead the line against Villa but expect him and Pedro to switch positions through the contest.

For your next Albion read: The eight players set to leave Brighton this summer amid £20m Sunderland link