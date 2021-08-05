Brighton FA charge: What is the allegation, how could they be punished, what the club said?
The Football Association charged Brighton Albion with several breaches of Regulation on Working with Intermediaries
They are alleged to have taken place between January 2015 and January 2018. Albion revealed they themselves reported "historical administrative errors" and have co-operated fully with the FA throughout.
What is the charge?
The section under which they have been charged is in regard to concealing or misrepresenting "the reality and/or substance of any matters in relation to a transaction."
The charges relate to alleged breaches of regulation A3 which states: “A club, player, intermediary or other participant must not so arrange matters as to conceal or misrepresent the reality and/or substance of any matters in relation to a transaction.”
What will happen?
It is likely the club will receive a fine. Brighton were fined £90,000 by the FA in 2015 after admitting a breach of regulations involving their purchase of defender Dale Stephens in 2014. They have been given until August 17 to respond to the FA charge.
What Brighton said
A statement of their website read: "The club is aware of a statement by the FA of today's date relating to a charge against the club for breaches of the Regulations on Working with Intermediaries between 2015 and 2018.
"Following an internal review in 2019, Brighton & Hove Albion identified and self-reported to the FA a limited number of historical administrative errors relating to the processing of paperwork for intermediaries between 2015 and 2018.
"The club has openly co-operated with The FA throughout since initially raising the issue with them, and will continue to do so.
"No further comment will be made at this time."