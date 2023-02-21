Brighton & Hove Albion face a battle to keep manager Roberto De Zerbi at the club after attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, according to latest reports.

The Italian has been a revelation at the Amex since replacing Graham Potter at the helm in September.

The 43-year-old is close to guiding the seventh-placed Seagulls to the precipice of European football, and has lead Albion to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi’s excellent work has piqued the interest of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Italian giants Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus.

Brighton & Hove Albion face a battle to keep manager Roberto De Zerbi at the club after attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, according to latest reports. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Telegraph has reported that the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss is a leading candidate to take the Spurs job should Antonio Conte depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the publication has also claimed that Inter, Roma, AC Milan and Juve could all part ways with their current managers, and De Zerbi would be ‘considered by all four clubs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46-year-old gained plaudits in Italy for his work at Benevento and Sassuolo, and his Ukrainian Super Cup success at Shakhtar in 2021.

The Telegraph has also claimed that De Zerbi has an ‘£11.5million release clause in his Brighton contract’, should teams wish to buy him out.