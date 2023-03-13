Brighton fan favourites set to be offered new contract extensions amid ‘£35m’ Arsenal transfer interest

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to offer new contract extensions to fan favourites Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March, according to latest reports.

Mitoma has been of Albion’s breakout stars of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Japan international has scored eight goals, and provided five assists, for the Europe-chasing Seagulls this season.

The 25-year-old has proven particularly deadly in this year’s FA Cup. He has provided a goal and two assists in three games – including a famous last-minute winner against Liverpool – as Brighton challenge for a place in May’s final.

Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The winger’s fine form has attracted the interest of Premier League leaders Arsenal. The Sun has claimed the Gunners ‘lead the race’ to sign the ‘£35m’ Brighton hero in the summer.

But 90min.com understands the Seagulls are set to ward off any prospective interest for their Japanese talisman by tying him down to a bumper new contract.

The website has claimed that Mitoma is set to be offered a huge pay rise and a long-term extension.

Talks between the winger and Brighton are reportedly underway, and Albion are optimistic that Mitoma will agree terms as he is ‘very happy’ at the Amex.

90min.com has also claimed the Seagulls will offer wing-back March a new contract following his excellent campaign. The website has reported that ‘an agreement is not far away’ for the 28-year-old.

March has five goals and five assists in 28 games in all competitions for Brighton this season.

