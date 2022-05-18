Brighton fan poll predicts where Yves Bissouma will be next season - Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle or PSG?

Brighton's Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma could be playing his final match for Albion against West Ham in the Premier League this Sunday

For the Hammers it sees the final game of club legend Mark Noble in what will potentially be his 541st appearance in the iconic Claret and Blue shirt.

For the Albion, it’s almost certain it will be the final outing in a Brighton shirt for Yves Bissouma after a story hit the media last month that he had informed Graham Potter he wanted to leave in this summer’s transfer window.

In preparation for this week’s column, I put up a poll on the main Albion’s fans internet forum North Stand Chat as to where Brighton fans thought the highly rated Mali midfielder would up end up plying his trade at the start of next season?

At time of going to press, the results were interesting. It’s fair to say that at this point in his career development and move to one of the top three is highly unlikely, that may be different in the future.

But you’d doubt Pep, Klopp or Tuchel would even consider taking a chance on Bissouma at this moment in time.

The top answer was Arsenal, followed then by a move abroad, with Manchester United and Newcastle in third and fourth place respectively.

Despite the wheels well and truly falling off their Champions League qualification challenge I think a move the Emirates, ticks almost all of the boxes.

As with Ben White last summer, it’s clear Arsenal are prepared to spend money to get certain targets, couple that with the fact that they are still at least three, four or maybe five players short of seriously competing with the aforementioned top three.

This is going to be a pivotal summer for Mikel Arteta, and signing a player of Bissouma’s potential and calibre sends out a clear message.

The only caveat to that would be if PSG fancy taking him to Paris or Newcastle, now potential major players at the top table, (hopefully) pay over the odds.

If I was a betting man I’d say Arsenal, or Newcastle each way to be on the safe side!

As for the Albion, as a whole, the season has been a roller-coaster but ultimately the positives outweigh the negatives as they have finished in their highest ever League position.

The squad is the strongest it’s ever been and despite losing a quality player like Bissouma – never forget, no one person is bigger than the club.

Better players will be added to the squad this summer and a real challenge for European qualification has to be the target.

Prediction wise, I will end with a home win, 3-1.

And finally, I couldn’t end this week without wishing Worthing’s very own ‘Mr Sport’, Sir Laurie Claydon a very happy 90th birthday.