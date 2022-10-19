Brighton and Hove Albion's new head coach Roberto De Zerbi has already received unfair criticism after a slow start to his Premier League career

Under fire Premier Liz Truss will testify that a week is a long time. Seven days ago I was writing about Albion’s European ambitions, with the prospect of two must win games over five days, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

A week later some might say that the only way Brighton will be in Europe next season is if they write a song. Three games since the amazing 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, 54 shots, average of 67.3 per cent possession, but no goals for 270 minutes.

A worrying trend? Very much so for the Amex faithful on Tuesday night as Brighton failed to beat arguably the worst team in EPL. But just a note to De Zerbi’s emerging critics and the Potter Acolytes – Albion failed to beat or even score against last year’s ‘worst’ team Norwich City, home or away. It’s light years away from where the Albion appeared to be before Chelsea came calling with their cheque book just over a month ago.

Let’s put a few theories under the microscope, first up I don’t for one minute believe Roberto De Zerbi is Sami Hypia reincarnated. Tony Bloom is a person who doesn’t make the same mistake twice.

Secondly, despite the aforementioned worrying stats, fans immediately blaming De Zerbi is unjustified. Due to the global transfer regulations, this is is the same group of players Graham Potter had before Chelsea lost to Zagreb – obviously with the exception of the retired Enock Mwepu – it’s effectively the same style of football, hence the 54 shots, and it’s the same fans supporting the team.

It’s extremely tight margins. We will never know how the Albion would have fared in those three games with Graham Potter in charge, but they could quite easily have ended up with similar outcomes.

So what’s the answer? Confidence is the key. Another Anfield like performance from Leandro Trossard could open the floodgates, if we were playing the likes of Spurs, Brentford and Forest and only creating 10 chances in total, rather than the aforementioned 54, then we should all be worried.

History shows us that an unlikely break happens at the most unexpected time. Back in November 1979, Albion, who already looked nailed on relegation fodder, travelled to the reigning European Champions, ironically Nottingham Forest, and recorded a deserved 1-0 victory courtesy of a Gerry Ryan strike in front of the Match of the Day cameras. And from that ‘shock’ result found confidence and self belief which saw them survive that first season.

They actually, again in front of the TV cameras, recorded the double with a Goldstone victory against Forest in March, who themselves went on to retain the European Cup, beating Hamburg in Madrid in May of that year.

This Saturday, Albion travel to Manchester City, not the reigning European champions, but arguably one of the best teams on the planet.