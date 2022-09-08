Brighton fans deliver 'risk worth taking' next manager verdict in social media poll

Potter has verbally agreed to become Chelsea’s new head coach, with just the issue of his backroom staff still to be thrashed out.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to have met a release fee in Potter’s Amex Stadium contract, with Brighton allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

But what does that mean for Brighton and who is next in line to take the helm at the Amex?

Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of Bodo/Glimt has been linked with a move to Premier League club Brighton as Graham Potter heads to Chelsea

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the current 11/2 favourite. Kjetil Knutsen and Felice Mazzu, 6/1 and 7/1 respectively, will be unfamiliar names to most Brighton fans.

But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, the current favourite to be the next manager sacked, is 13/2.

Here’s what the Albion fans had to say on social media when asked about the prospect of Brendan Rodgers or Kjetil Knutsen:

@JulianJohnPhot1: It’s got to be Poch if Potter goes, keep that South American connection

@longie66 No thanks, Bruno for me!

Gazburgess14: I wouldn't be against the idea [Brendan Rodgers]! Not a massive list out there though that's the worry

@humphreys_17: Thomas Frank

@Superseagulls71: I think [Rodgers] it's a reasonable possibility and could be worse.

@PursuitOfTruthB: I would be staggered by that [Rodgers] if that’s Tony’s choice.

@StefmanNgan20: Bring back Chris Houghton

@Jaswanarth: Non. Niet. Nein. The Palace postponement buys us some time. The dye is cast. Progressives only at our gaff. #bhafc

@ryanadsett: Kjetil Knutsen seems spoken about a lot as a replacement. Definitely feels a lot more realistic.

@AlfonsoDaman: If you watched the Real Madrid game last night, you would know Ange is a risk worth taking.

@robsturgess I would love the Celtic manager he plays proper football

@Ingy19011: Potter irreplaceable or another magic man to steer us to Europe. Will forever love GP