Brighton fans deliver 'super-friendly' next manager verdict in social media poll

Norwegian coach Kjetil Knutsen remains the bookies favourite, while Italian Roberto Di Zerbi is one of the leading contenders.

Also among the front-runners are Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fans expressed their wish for Cooper as they bumped into him recently at their local chip shop and seemed ‘super-friendly.’

Mauricio Pochettino is a favourite among the fans to take over at Brighton after Graham Potter moved to Chelsea

Both would no doubt be popular choices among the Brighton fans as would former Spurs man Mauricio Pochettino, who is further down the list of bookies favourites.

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers is another on the list of top candidates and is proven in the Premier League despite his poor start to the season with the Foxes.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber confirmed the search is underway and talks will take place this week following 'huge interest' in the position.

Here's what the Brighton fans had to say when asked on social media who they want to replace Graham Potter...

@Lufferov You didn't include Hope Powell in your list... that would be a bold and progressive appointment for Brighton. No PL experience, but no female coach does.. however, she knows the club inside out and will be familiar with the project and players.

@manley_geoffrey: Thomas Frank is the one we need pronto, but don't rip the guts out of Brentford while doing it, unlike Potter.

@BruceYeungBD: Patrick Vieira is also a very talented, but underrated one.

@Lorriealho: Bumped into Steve Cooper at his local chippy in Keyworth, Nottingham on the first weekend of the season. Lovely down to earth guy, super friendly (and likes a pie). Whether he’s #BHAFC material I don’t know but he certainly came across as likeable.

@BHAFC_Redi: Knutsen or Franck Haise

@BHA1962: Knutsen for me but would take Rita Ora

@JohnDivney: Tuchel ...

@ActofLoveMusic: Albion always think outside the box, so would love a punt on the genius that is Sarina Wiegman. Not sure England would let her go too easily, mind

@supaquikrick: Poch plse though it might break the bank!

@lawrenceNeely12: Only two in my opinion. Knutson or Pochettino.

@seanbha4ever: I wouldn't be against Rodgers! Not a massive list out there though that's the worry