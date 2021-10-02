Brighton fans' fears are realised with three key players missing from squad to face Arsenal

Graham Potter said Yves Bissouma faced a late fitness test but he has not made the match-day squad to face Arsenal. Photo: (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Yves Bissouma, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are all absent from the matchday squad due to injures, and it has left fans feeling unsure about their chances.

Both teams come into the game in-form. Brighton could move joint top-of-the-table with a win, whilst Arsenal — fresh from their triumph over North London rivals Tottenham — will hope to move into the top seven with a four consecutive victory.

Whilst plenty of Arsenal fans are celebrating the news that Bissouma, and their former striker Welbeck, won't be playing, Albion fans are less pleased.

Reacting to the team news on the club's official Twitter page, Albion fan @LaurenLaing94 wrote: "Can’t believe you tweeted a pic of Biss[ouma] this morning."

@bhafcz added: "Not confident at all."

@richardsonoldie shared his concern that there is 'not much pace' in the line-up, and defensive areas in particular, with Tariq Lamptey once again only fit enough for the bench.

"We will get done by pace sadly," he wrote.

However, other fans remain optimistic.

@owen_bhafc said he 'can’t complain at that at all', whilst @NeverGuesss added: Best line-up we could possibly have without Bissouma."

The inclusion of Polish full-back Jacob Moder was one positive which many supporters pointed towards.

"No Biss but at least Moder is in there," commented @5impinAintEasy.

Fan page @wearebrighton added: "Moder on the dancefloor."