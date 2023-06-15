Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome newly promoted Luton Town to the Amex Stadium for the opening fixture of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday, August 12.

The fixture list for the Premier League campaign were released at 9am today and it promises to be a historic one for Albion as they will compete in the Europa League for the first time.

It will see at least six of their Saturday fixtures before Christmas will put back at least to the Sunday. Albion’s first away trip of the new season is at Wolves, on 19 August and the opening month finishes against West Ham United at the Amex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first fixtures many Brighton fans circle are the clashes against old rivals Crystal Palace. The Seagulls face a festive trip to Selhurst Park on December 23 and then welcome them to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, February 3. A full fixture list can be found here.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will lead his side into the Premier League and the Europa League next season

Manchester City will begin their bid for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title away to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. The Treble winners will visit Turf Moor to face their former captain’s newly-promoted side on the evening of Friday, August 11 to raise the curtain on the 2023-24 campaign.

After facing Brighton on the opening day, Luton have to wait until the following weekend for their first home game when Kenilworth Road will become the smallest ground to host a fixture in the competition for the visit of Burnley. Luton have been handed a seemingly kind start to life in the Premier League, their only meeting with any of the ‘big six’ in their first seven games coming away at Chelsea on August 26. The other promoted side Sheffield United kick off their season with a home game against Crystal Palace.

The outstanding fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal, following an anticlimactic conclusion to last season’s title challenge, open at home to Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s lunchtime game, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa that evening and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, August 14.