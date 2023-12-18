Brighton fans saying the same thing about Lewis Dunk's 'incredible' Arsenal display

Brighton fans have hailed Lewis Dunk’s “incredible” defensive display against Arsenal despite being on the wrong end of a 2-0 loss.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton in action

Albion deservedly lost at the Emirates on Sunday but the scoreline could have been a lot more one-sided had it not been for captain Dunk’s heroics.

The 32-year-old repeatedly made some key blocks, tackles, and clearances and put his body on the line for the Seagulls – who faced 26 shots on their goal.

While the Sussex side came away with nothing from the trip to north London, the club’s official X page, formerly Twitter, put together a compilation of the England international’s defensive efforts – and many supporters were hugely impressed.

Not the result we wanted but an incredible captain's performance from Dunky! ✊ pic.twitter.com/2zxPQUB7aZ

One Twitter user wrote: “Different level. Every week.”

Another said: “Top five in the league for centre-backs, easy.”

"Gotta be in the Euro squad,” commented another.

And another added: “Honestly, Dunk was a monster yesterday. Fair play to him.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi felt Brighton was proud of how his players kept Arsenal at bay for so long, before goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, in the 53rd and 87th minute respectively, secured the victory.

Albion have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League all season but this match, among others, showed they can dig deep when required.