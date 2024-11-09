Brighton fans told Pep Guardiola ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ as the clock ticked down on an historic comeback victory at the Amex Stadium.

After Erling Haaland opened the scoring, second-half goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley inflicted City’s fourth successive defeat in all competitions – the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career.

For City, it is the first time this happened since August 2006, when Stuart Pearce was manager of the club. The raucous Albion fans were fully aware of their opponent’s struggles, telling Guardiola – tongue firmly in cheek – that he will lose his job by the morning.

Guardiola’s initial reaction after the match to his unwanted piece of history was: “Well, welcome. There is always time for a first in life.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp said on Jamie Redknapp: “That is one of the worst halves of football I've seen from a Pep Guardiola side.

"They were abject, they didn't defend, they didn't win individual battles and they didn't pass the ball forward at times. First half they were excellent but second half when Hurzeler made the subs, there was only one team that was going to win it.”

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Manchester City rocked. Four losses in a row. They look a long way from their best.

“Serious question, are City fans really concerned? Is this a season too far for City?”