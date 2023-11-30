Brighton fans were 'tear gassed by mistake' by police officers after watching their team beat AEK Athens in Greece tonight (Thursday, November 30).

Video footage, which emerged on social media tonight, show Albion fans holding their t-shirts over their mouths and noses in the away section at the Opap Arena in Athens.

Alongside the video, a Brighton supporter, going by the name Bennetts Field Bunny, wrote: “So they’ve tear gassed us by mistake.”

PC Darren Balkham, the police liaison officer to the club and supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion, has issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote: The tear gas that was deployed at the end of the game was at AEK supporters who wouldn’t clear the bowl or immediate area. A number of cannisters were fired resulting in the gas coming back into the stadium due to the still night. I know a number of you were affected (as were we).

"We gave reassurance to those who needed it straight after and informed fans of what had happened. To be clear this was not aimed at Brighton fans at all and police have praised your excellent behaviour.”