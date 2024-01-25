Brighton fans will be enraged at what BBC pundit has just said about Roberto De Zerbi and his team
BBC pundit Chris Sutton has accused Brighton of firing blanks and questioned their tag as the great entertainers.
Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Europa League, travel to Sheffield United on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Seagulls have played some fine football this term and have 38 goals in the top flight so far – only Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham have netted more.
But in their last two league matches they drew 0-0 with West Ham and also played out a stalemate against Wolves on Monday.
The Seagulls have however had numerous injuries in attacking areas with Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (Asian Cup), Simon Adingra (AFCON), Julio Enciso (knee) and Ansu Fati (thigh) all missing.
Sutton, writing for his BBC predictions column, said: "As for Brighton, they are firing blanks – I am not sure what has happened to the great entertainers, because they have failed to score in their past two league matches.
"I have a feeling the Seagulls will find the net this time, though - and find a way to get through."
On Albion opponents Sheffield United, he said: "Chris Wilder is getting a tune out of Sheffield United. They were fortunate to draw against West Ham, but they did play well and created plenty of chances.
"The outcome here depends on Wilder, and whether he is looking to build a bit of momentum and thinks the FA Cup could provide that. They need a spark from somewhere but, again, they are in action in the league on Tuesday when they go to Crystal Palace, so that is going to affect his thinking."