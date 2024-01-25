Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had numerous injuries to contend with this season

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has accused Brighton of firing blanks and questioned their tag as the great entertainers.

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Europa League, travel to Sheffield United on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls have played some fine football this term and have 38 goals in the top flight so far – only Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham have netted more.

But in their last two league matches they drew 0-0 with West Ham and also played out a stalemate against Wolves on Monday.

The Seagulls have however had numerous injuries in attacking areas with Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (Asian Cup), Simon Adingra (AFCON), Julio Enciso (knee) and Ansu Fati (thigh) all missing.

Sutton, writing for his BBC predictions column, said: "As for Brighton, they are firing blanks – I am not sure what has happened to the great entertainers, because they have failed to score in their past two league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a feeling the Seagulls will find the net this time, though - and find a way to get through."

On Albion opponents Sheffield United, he said: "Chris Wilder is getting a tune out of Sheffield United. They were fortunate to draw against West Ham, but they did play well and created plenty of chances.