Brighton fans will not be happy with PGMOL announcement ahead of their Manchester City clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to boost their European chances at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday

Referee Simon Hooper will bring back bad memories for Albion fans as he takes charge for their Premier League trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

It will be the first time Hooper has been on the whistle for a Brighton game since their painful 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest last February.

Fabian Hurzeler's team were woeful that day but they were also on the wrong end of a few decisions as Hooper awarded a debatable penalty against Tariq Lamptey and also failed to spot a possible handball during the second half of the rout.

Referee Simon Hooper reacts to Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen during the Premier League match at Nottingham Forest

Brighton also had a good shout for a penalty waved away by Hooper after a challenge on Danny Welbeck.

The Seagulls have however performed well on the two other occasions Hooper officiated them this season.

On the first day of the campaign Hooper was in the middle as Brighton eased past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park and then last January Brighton enjoyed a 4-0 FA Cup third win against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Against Everton Hooper booked Albion veteran James Milner, sent off Everton's Ashely Young and booked James Tarkowski.

Hooper issued no cards at Carrow Road and at Forest the Swindon based official gave yellow cards to Welbeck, Jack Hinshelwood and Bart Verbruggen.

Hooper has overseen 24 fixtures so far this term with 108 yellows and two reds.

Since Brighton's loss at the City Ground, the Seagulls have enjoyed a six-match win streak which has lifted them to seventh in the table and just one point off the Champions League spots.

Hurzeler's men are also through to the last eight of the FA Cup where they have a chance of revenge against Nottingham Forest.

Another positive result against Manchester City at the Etihad this Saturday will give Brighton's European hopes another major boost.

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: James Bell. Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

