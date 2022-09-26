Brighton favourite addresses rumours of reunion with former head coach Graham Potter at Chelsea

Potter left the Amex on September 8 to move to the Blues on a five-year dal following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The 47-year-old was joined at Chelsea by his assistant Billy Reid, first team coaches Björn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after Potter, and his backroom staff, swapped Sussex for West London, a number of Seagulls have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite Leandro Trossard has admitted he could be persuaded to join former head coach Graham Potter (pictured) at Chelsea ‘if the opportunity arises’ – but only on the condition that he ‘play and not sit on the bench’ at Stamford Bridge. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Albion midfielders Moisés Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Trossard are all rumoured to be on Potter’s January transfer window wishlist.

And Trossard, who was Potter’s second signing after joining Albion in 2019, has opened the door to a potential reunion with the ex-Brighton boss – but only on the condition that he ‘play and not sit on the bench’ at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the 27-year-old said: “I feel very good. We had a super good start with Brighton.

“I have evolved tremendously. I now know how the Premier League works. I’ve grown tremendously in that. Confidence, mentally, physically, I have become better. I have mastered the tricks now.

“Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculation about me following him makes no sense.

“If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench.”

Trossard has been a regular starter for the Seagulls since signing from Genk. The Belgian international has netted 20 goals in 110 appearances in all competitions for Albion.