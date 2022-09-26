Brighton FIFA 23 player ratings: The full list of ratings for Roberto De Zerbi's squad - including Leandro Trossard, Moisés Caicedo and Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion’s full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed, including Leandro Trossard, Moisés Caicedo and Pascal Groß.
By Matt Pole
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:11 pm
EA Sports' latest instalment of the popular football gaming franchise is set for general release on Friday, September 30 - but many will access it early by purchasing specific editions of FIFA 23.
The overall ratings for Albion's squad following the conclusion of the summer transfer window has now been confirmed.
Here are which Amex stars will feature on the game and how they rank.
