Brighton FIFA 23 player ratings: The full list of ratings for Roberto De Zerbi's squad - including Leandro Trossard, Moisés Caicedo and Pascal Groß

Brighton & Hove Albion’s full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed, including Leandro Trossard, Moisés Caicedo and Pascal Groß.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:11 pm

EA Sports' latest instalment of the popular football gaming franchise is set for general release on Friday, September 30 - but many will access it early by purchasing specific editions of FIFA 23.

The overall ratings for Albion's squad following the conclusion of the summer transfer window has now been confirmed.

Here are which Amex stars will feature on the game and how they rank.

Brighton & Hove Albion's full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed, including Leandro Trossard, Moisés Caicedo and Pascal Groß.

2. Odel Offiah - 59

Young centre half Odel Offiah has yet to make a senior appearance for the Seagulls in the Premier League, but is included in FIFA 23. The 19-year-old's top attributes includes his standing tackle and acceleration

3. Evan Ferguson - 59

Teenage Irish goalscoring sensation Evan Ferguson is tipped to have a bright future at the Amex. His sprint speed and pace are among the forward's top attributes

4. Julio Enciso - 63

Summer signing Julio Enciso has pace to burn, according to FIFA 23. The 18-year-old Paraguayan international has stand out pace, acceleration and sprint speed, according the latest iteration of FIFA

Albion
