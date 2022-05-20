Welbeck, 31, has been troubled by injuries this campaign but has regained his form and fitness at just the right moment.

The striker’s class has never been in question but the main issue since his arrival on a free transfer in 2020 is getting his body – and hamstrings – to a point where it can withstand the rigours of the Premier League.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker had been written off by many after his injury-hit spell at Watford. Graham Potter and Brighton took an educated gamble and brought him to the Amex to add experience and guile to the attack and – similar to Adam Lallana – to show an example to the younger players.

After all, Welbeck grew up at Manchester United and has 42 England caps with 16 goals and represented his country at major tournaments.There is much to gain from having Welbeck in the squad but he also has to deliver consistently on the pitch in the Premier League.Last season he made 24 appearances and netted six times which was enough for Brighton to offer him another year – despite the fact he had issues with his hamstring.

In September, his troublesome hamstring went ping once again during a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

But having made a successful comeback from his latest injury setback, the chances of him remaining at Albion this summer seem high.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United, Potter said: “Danny’s been great for us, on and off the pitch. He’s fully fit and enjoying his football, he’s a top player and I enjoy working with him.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be with us next year.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Calvert-Lewin nears exit Dominic Calvert-Lewin expects to leave to Everton this summer, and Sunday’s match against Arsenal could be his final game for the club. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. Otavio attracting interest Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all showing interest in FC Porto’s Otavio. The midfielder could cost around £50.9m. (A Bola) Photo Sales

3. Wagner in demand Burnley and Leeds United are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner in the upcoming transfer window. (Transfermarkt) Photo Sales

4. BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on April 30, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Tyrone Mings from Aston Villa this summer, who is valued at around £35m. (Mirror) Photo Sales