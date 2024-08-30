Brighton finally sanction goalkeeper exit as Fabian Hurzeler makes Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan.

Rushworth, 23, had previously been linked with a move to newly-promoted Ipswich Town but he will now team-up with Tim Walter’s men who are 14th in the Championship with three draws from their first three matches.

A deal for Rushworth had been delayed due to an injury to Bart Verbruggen, Albion’s regular No 1. Verbruggen played in the 4-0 Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town on Tuesday and is expected to be Fabian Hurzler’s first choice for the remainder of the season, with Jason Steele dropping to the bench.

Of Rushworth’s move to Hull, men’s first-team goalkeeping coach Jack Stern said, “This is another good loan for Carl at a level he knows and one at which he has acquitted himself well last season.

“It’s an opportunity for him to get more experience in the Championship and to continue his development. We will be watching his progress and wish Carl well for the season ahead.”

Rushworth joined Albion from Halifax Town in 2019 and after spending the second half of the 2019/20 season with Worthing, he joined Walsall in July 2021 and made 43 appearances for the League Two club.

A year later he linked up with League One Lincoln City, making more than 40 appearances, before a successful loan with Swansea City in the Championship last season.

With the Swans he made 48 appearances across all competitions and kept 11 clean sheets; he also won the club’s Player of the Season Award.

He has represented England at under-19, under-20, under-21 and under-23 level – and was part of the England squad that won the European Under-21 Championships last summer.

Last season, under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi, Steele and Verbruggen rotated goalkeeping duties, this is not something that will happen under Hurzeler.

“For me it's clear that we will have a number one in this season,” said Albion’s German head coach ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Arsenal. “There will be clear roles for them and I will be very, very straight with this communication.

“I'm very happy to have both of them. So Jason made some really good games, especially at Everton, then here at The Amex against Manchester United. He has a great impact on the squad and on the pitch, that's why I'm really happy to have him.

"Bart, especially in the Euros, showed how good he is and what potential he has. I think he can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world if he keeps going, if he keeps improving together with my goalkeeper coaches, then he has a great future.”