Brighton fresh injury blow rules sixth player out of Man United match as key duo doubtful - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will assess his walking wounded as they prepare to face Man United in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night.

Brighton will be keen to have another crack at the Red Devils after their agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Erik ten Hag's men in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley two weeks ago.

A jaded looking Brighton were then swiftly battered 3-1 by relegation threatened Nottingham Forest at the City Ground but hit back in style last Saturday with a 6-0 win against Wolves.

The three points and the emphatic manner of Saturday's win against Wolves has boosted morale and their hopes of European qualification as they prepare to avenge their Cup loss to United. The Seagulls are eighth in the Premier League, while Man United are fourth and look set to return to the Champions League next term.

De Zerbi however has a number of injury concerns as another key man hobbled off against Wolves and is a major doubt for Thursday.

Here's the current Albion injury list ahead of their match with Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has an ever-growing injury list ahead of Man United Photo: Clive Rose

2 . Tariq Lamptey - kne The full back not played since March 4. Expected return date: next season. Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Adam Lallana - thigh The experienced midfielder has not played since January. Expected return date: next season Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Evan Ferguson - ankle the teenage striker has not played since April 15. Possibly Man United this Thursday, more likely Everton on Monday. Photo: Mike Hewitt