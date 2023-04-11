Brighton, Fulham, Chelsea and Brentford confirm 'incredible' summer schedule - ticket and venue details

Brighton are among a field of six Premier League clubs taking part in a pre-season tournament in the United States.

The Seagulls will be joined by Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford and Fulham in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, comprising nine matches, to be played in five East Coast cities between Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 30.

The tournament will kick off with Chelsea v Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22, with Fulham facing Brentford before Newcastle and Aston Villa go head to head at the same venue the following day.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium, Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey and FeExField in Landover, Maryland will also host games.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series tournament.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season.

“We have seen this dedication first hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule (all kick-off times local)

Saturday 22 July @ Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – Match 1: Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC (7pm).

Sunday 23 July @ Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – Match 2: Fulham FC vs Brentford FC (4pm), Match 3: Newcastle United FC v Aston Villa FC (7pm).

Wednesday 26 July @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – Match 4: Brentford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC (5.30pm), Match 5: Chelsea FC v Newcastle United FC (8.15pm).

Wednesday 26 July @ Exploria Stadium, Orlando – Match 6: Fulham FC v Aston Villa FC (7pm)

Friday 28 July @ Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Match 7: Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Newcastle United FC (7.30pm).

Sunday 30 July @ FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – Match 8: Aston Villa FC v Brentford FC (12pm) – Match 9: Chelsea FC v Fulham FC (2.45pm).

For all the latest tournament and ticket information visit www.premierleague.com/SummerSeries