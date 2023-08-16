Brighton full-back in surprise transfer talks with Europa Conference League team

Offiah, 20, made two Premier League appearances for Brighton last season as second half substitutes in the defeats at Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. He also played in Brighton's 3-0 Carabao Cup victory at Forest Green Rover towards the start of last season.

Offiah is highly thought of at Brighton and has progressed through the youth ranks. He has mainly been used as right back but can also operate in central defence and is contracted to the Seagulls until June next year.

His first team chances are expected to be limited this season as head coach Roberto De Zerbi has Joel Veltman, James Milner and Tariq Lamptey all available for the right back role.

Brighton's Odel Offiah could be on the move this summer transfer window with Hearts reportedly keen

Hearts, who already have former Brighton ace Alex Cochrane among their ranks, are keen to bolster the right back position and Offiah is an option, according to www.footballscotland.co.uk.

“We’ve looked at him,” said Hearts boss Frankie McAvoy. “He is a big, strong, powerful defender who is quick and he is one we are interested in getting through the door. We like him and, if we can get him in here, we think he will be a good asset to the squad.”