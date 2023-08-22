Brighton games on TV: How coverage of De Zerbi's great entertainers compares to Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion have transitioned into one of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League – but how often are they screened live on TV?

Since Roberto De Zerbi took charge at the Seagulls, their style of play has adapted and the team have found a cutting edge. Brighton currently sit top of the fledgling Premier League table having enjoyed back to back 4-1 victories against Luton Town and Wolves.

It's been a story of remarkable progress following their promotion into the top flight in 2018. Former boss Chris Hughton helped steady the ship and saw Albion avoid relegation for the first couple of season. Graham Potter then arrived, transformed their style of play and saw Brighton establish themselves as a top half of the table outfit.

Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after team mate Solly March scored the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match at Wolves

Potter left for the riches of Chelsea and the little-known De Zerbi arrived and Brighton's attacking edge and their mentality to compete with the top teams went to another level.

This season alone they have eight goals in two matches and the highest xG in the Premier League. Brighton's recruitment and knowing when to sell their top players has also helped them become a major force against their big spending rivals.

They are a team on the up. Their global profile is increasing and a number of their matches are set to be televised live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports between now and the end of October. Here's a breakdown all the Premier League matches to be screened and how Brighton compare with their top flight rivals – up until October 29.

August: Chelsea v Luton (Aug 25, 8pm) Live on Skysports, Bournemouth v Tottenham (Aug 26, 12.30pm) Live on TNT Sports, Brighton v West Ham (Aug 26, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports, Sheffied United v Man City (Aug 27, 2pm) Live on Skysports, Newcastle v Liverpool (Aug 27, 4.30pm) Live on Skysports.

September: Luton v West Ham (Sep 1, 8pm) Live on Skysports, Sheffield United v Everton (Sep 2, 12.30pm) Live on TNT Sports, Brighton v Newcastle (Sep 2, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports, Crystal Palace v Wolves (Sep 3, 2pm) Live on Skysports, Arsenal v Man United (Sep 3, 4.30pm) Live on Skysports;

Wolves v Liverpool (Sep 16, 12.30pm) Live TNT Sports, Everton v Arsenal (Sep 16, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports, Bournemouth v Chelsea (Sep 17, 2pm) Live on Skysports, Newcastle v Brentford (Sep 17, 4.30pm) Live on Skysports, Brentford v Everton (Sep 23, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports;

Burnley v Man United (Sep 23, 8pm) Live on TNT Sports, Arsenal v Tottenham (Sep 24, 2pm) Live on Skysports, Sheffield United v Newcastle (Sep 24, 4.30pm) Live on Skysports, Aston Villa v Brighton (Sep 30, 12.30pm) Live on TNT Sports, Tottenham v Liverpool (Sep 30, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports.

October: Nottingham Forest v Brentford (Oct 1, 2pm) Live on Skysports, Fulham v Chelsea (Oct 2, 8pm) Live on Skysports, Luton V Tottenham (Oct 7, 12.30pm) Live on TNT Sports, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (Oct 7, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports, Brighton v Liverpool (Oct 8, 2pm) Live on Skysports;

Arsenal v Man City (Oct 8, 4.30pm) Live on Skysports, Liverpool v Everton (Oct 21, 12.30pm) Live on TNT Sports, Chelsea v Arsenal (Oct 21, 5.30pm) Live on Skysports, Sheffield United v Man United (Oct 22, 2pm) Live on Skysports, Aston Villa v West Ham (Oct 22, 4.30pm) Live on Skysports;