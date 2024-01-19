Brighton get a triple boost because of Premier League rule ahead of Wolves clash
Brighton and Hove Albion have three players benefiting from a Premier League rule change ahead of Monday night’s clash against Wolves.
The Seagulls return to action against Gary O'Neil's team at the Amex Stadium, their 20th match of the season.
Players who were previously at risk of suspension will now rest easy after surpassing the halfway stage of the campaign.
Any player reaching five bookings in the Premier League in the first 19 matches, will automatically serve a one-match ban.
Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is on five yellow cards this term, while Facundo Buonanotte, Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross were walking a tightrope with four.
But because Brighton have now played 20 matches, the threshold increases to 10 bookings in 32 matches.
It's a relief for Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi who already has plenty of players missing due to injuries.
The Seagulls will also be without wingers Simon Adingra (AFCON) and Kaoru Mitoma (Asian Cup).
Mitoma also has four bookings to his name this term and he will also be a long way a suspension when he returns to Premier League action.