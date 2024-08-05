Striker Deniz Undav appears to have burned all bridges with Brighton following his latest comments

Brighton striker Deniz Undav continues his efforts to force a move away from the Amex Stadium.

The Germany international spent last season on loan with Stuttgart and is eager to seal a permanent transfer to the Bundesliga club.

Undav netted 19 goals with 10 assists last term for Sebastian Hoeness’ team and helped fire them to Champions League qualification.

Stuttgart triggered the option to buy clause but negotiations between the two clubs have proved complex.

Albion reportedly want a fee of around £30m for the striker, who joined them for £6m in 2022 after a prolific spell in Belgium with Brighton’s sister club Union SG. Undav is contracted with Brighton until June 2026.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of his desire to leave but his most recent comments could make any efforts of an amicable exit impossible.

“The last year I was away, I never really got any appreciation from Brighton,” said Udav to German boxer boxer Agit Kabayel, relayed by Bild.

"Nobody cared about me. That just showed me: Stuttgart really want me, they love me. Nothing came from Brighton for a year,” he said.

“I feel comfortable at Stuttgart. I would like to go to Stuttgart and hope that it works. Now it feels like they are negotiating every day. Let’s see what happens.”

The two clubs are believed to be continuing discussions over a transfer fee and hope to conclude a deal this week. Bild also reported that the Stuttgart have already agreed personal terms with Undav, understood to be around €3m per year over four years.