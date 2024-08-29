Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is close to agreeing a season loan in the Championship with Hull.

Rushworth, 23, impressed while on loan at Swansea last term and is now set for a another stint in the second tier.

The Brighton ace, who attracted interest from newly-promoted Ipswich Town earlier in the window, was in Fabian Hurzeler’s matchday squads for Albion’s Premier League wins against Everton and Manchester United. But the return to fitness of No 1 Bart Verbruggen will likely see Jason Steele drop to the bench, allowing Rushworth to leave on loan.

“There will be outgoings," said Hurzeler in his press conference ahead of Brighton’s trip to Arsenal this Saturday. “But again, these are all decisions that are internal, and when they get to the public, we will let you know as soon as possible.”

Rushworth, is contracted to Brighton until 2027 and has reportedly undergone a medical with Hull. He could even be part of Tim Walter’s squad to face Leeds United this Saturday.

Here’s eight other players who could exit Albion before the transfer window closes...

2 . Jakub Moder The Poland international midfielder has one-year left on his deal and looks to heading for the exit. Almost joined Leicester last month as Albion tried to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Photo: Michael Steele

3 . Malick Yalcouye - loan The talented young midfielder arrived for £6m but could find first team chances hard to come this term. A season loan could be completed in the coming days Photo: Masashi Hara