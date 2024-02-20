Brighton handed boost as Everton confirm major injury blow ahead of Premier League clash

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, will be without his key midfielder for the clash at Brighton

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes looks set to miss this Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton, who are seventh in the league standings, will be full of confidence following their 5-0 victory at Sheffield United last time out.

Everton are also looking upwards after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday saw Sean Dyche's men move out of the drop zone and into 17th.

Gomes however will likely miss out as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. The 30-year-old midfielder has not featured since January 17 when he scored the winning goal against Palace in the FA Cup.

Gomes has a history of calf issues and Dyche admitted last week that he's not prepared to take unnecessary risks.

"Andre is back on the grass, but it still has to be a delicate one with his calf because he's had a few of them now, so we've got to be careful with that."