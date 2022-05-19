Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton’s last six meetings with West Ham have all ended in a draw, while the Seagulls claimed victory on the three occasions previous.

Their last win against the Hammers came in October 2018, when Glenn Murray’s first half goal was the only difference between the two sides - leaving Brighton 12th in the Premier League.

Graham Potter’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at home to the London club, with their last defeat on the south coast coming in April 2012 when the two teams were competing in the second tier.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Tottenham target Aston Villa midfield maestro Antonio Conte has added Aston Villa's John McGinn to his list of potential summer targets. The Tottenham boss will look to add up to six players ahead of next season. (Telegraph)

2. Chelsea eye AC Milan captain Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer, with the Italian's contract set to expire. The Blues would face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona for his signature. (Daily Mail)

3. Tottenham keen on ex-Arsenal attacker Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the attacker's deal expiring in June. The 33-year-old has five goals and six assists in Serie A this season. (La Gazetta dello Sport)

4. Everton flop on his way out Everton are reportedly looking to offload summer signing Dele Alli but will demand £20 million for the midfielder. The Toffees may have to pay up to £40 million to Tottenham following his summer move. (Daily Mail)