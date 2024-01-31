Brighton handed timely Kaoru Mitoma boost as January transfer window deadline nears

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton

The winger has been out with an ankle injury for more than a month now but he came off the bench in his country’s 3-1 win over Bahrain on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old showed one moment of magic when he skipped past two defenders and perfectly set up teammate, but they couldn’t provide the necessary touch to make it 4-1 in the box.

The Seagulls will be pleased the former Kawasaki Frontale ace is back playing after picking up the injury away to Crystal Palace on December 21.

However, it may be some time before Mitoma returns to Albion, with the final of the competition taking place in 10 days' time. At the earliest, the former Union SG loanee could be back at the south coast club for Brighton’s trip to Tottenham on February 10 if Japan lose in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on Saturday - where they will face either Iran or Syria.

If Japan go all the way to the showpiece event, Mitoma, who came on in the 68th minute against Bahrain, could be back for the trip to Sheffield United on February 18 and failing that six days later at home to Everton.