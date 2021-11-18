Brighton handed two major injury boosts ahead of Aston Villa and Leeds

Striker Aaron Connolly has been sidelined with a heel problem sustained during last month's Carabao Cup loss at Leicester.

The Ireland international has trained well this week and is fit to travel to Villa Park this Saturday.

Connolly has made just two Premier League appearances this season and will be eager to kick-start his campaign.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "Aaron has been training so he has recovered from his heel and is available for the squad."

Defender Dan Burn is also expected to be available for selection. Burn injured in his knee - also at Leicester - after falling awkwardly.

He missed the last two Premier League matches against Liverpool and Newcastle but the international break has allowed the 28-year-old time to recover.

Potter added: "He's been training all week.So providing everything is okay for tomorrow he will be available for the squad."

There was however bad news for midfielder Enock Mwepu who was ruled out with a hip problem.

Mwepu has been in fine form for Albion and scored a memorable goal for the Seagulls during the 2-2 against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Zambia international, who arrived in the summer transfer window for £23m from RB Salzburg, also started against Newcastle at the Amex just prior to the international break but was withdrawn at halftime.

It was hoped the break would allow the 23-year-old time to recover but the trip to Villa Park has arrived just too soon.

Potter said: "Enock will not be available for the game. It is not too bad but we are hopeful for Leeds. It is a slight muscle strain."