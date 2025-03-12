Brighton have a ready-made Carlos Baleba replacement as Manchester City encouraged by Paul Barber stance

Brighton’s brilliant Cameroon international will be in demand this summer

Midfielder Carlos Baleba has impressed in the Premier League this term and Brighton are bracing themselves for summer bids.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admitted last Saturday that their top talents will "likely" be sold, which will encourage the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who are reportedly keen on Baleba.

The 21-year-old Cameroon international has been a powerful and skilful presence in the Albion midfield and has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far with three goals and two assists.

Brighton loanee Malick Yalcouyé has impressed in the Austrian Bundesliga at Graz

Baleba has been a driving force behind Albion's push for the Champions League places and their progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The former Lille man will get a chance to showcase his talents at the Etihad this Saturday as Brighton travel to face Manchester City.

Barber said it may not be this summer but Albion's top performers - such as Baleba - will be in demand.

Brighton is known for their succession planning, so who can replace Baleba?

Diego Gomez: The Paraguay international arrived from Inter Miami last January for £12m. Gomez has made just five appearances so far but the early signs look extremely encouraging. Very powerful, drives forward, clever on the ball, and can spot a pass. Gomez, 21, has all the skills needed to be a top-quality performer in the Premier League for years to come.

Mats Wieffer: Arrived from Feyenoord for £25m last summer and has struggled with niggling injuries. Brighton is yet to see the best of the Dutch international but a strong finish to the season could set him up nicely for the next campaign. So much more to offer and if he can stay fit has the potential to be a key man for the Seagulls, if Baleba exits.

Malick Yalcouye: Brighton spent £200m last summer and the £7m arrival of Yalcouye from IFK Göteborg may have slipped under the radar. The 19-year-old looks a serious talent and has scored four goals with two assists while on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz. He has also made eight appearances in the Champions League his term. He returns to Brighton in the summer and will an intriguing option for Fabian Hurzeler.

You can also add homegrown talent Jack Hinshelwood and Sweden international Yasin Ayari in to the mix. Both are different players to Baleba but both have impressed in the Premier League this term. Ferdi Kadioglu is also capable of playing the central midfield role.

As you would expect, Brighton are selling from a position of strength. Should the club decide to sell Baleba, they could expect to receive around £100m – which is another hefty figure to reinvest back into the first team squad.