Brighton have found their next undroppable star after West Ham heroics as transfer policy delivers again

Jan Paul van Hecke has probably been Brighton’s best defender this season – which shows what a rapid rise he has been on of late.

Jan Paul van Hecke impressed for Brighton against West Ham

The Dutchman has gone from a player who looked like he would be part of a select group of youngsters who went out on loan but failed to make their mark at Albion, to a beast at the back.

When he made his full Premier League debut last season away at Leicester City, he looked raw and ill-suited to Roberto De Zerbi’s passing-out-from-the-back style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was clear the centre-back was a good, old-fashioned defender; strong on aerials and challenges but it seemed technically he was well short of the likes of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

He then, perhaps, had his best game in a Seagulls shirt in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the end of last season as he gave as good as he got against the prolific Erling Haaland.

Now, the 23-year-old is confident with the ball at his feet, is making huge progress when bringing the ball out from the back, and at times he has been a defensive colossus for De Zerbi’s men.

He appears to be ahead of summer signing Igor Julio and Webster in the centre-back pecking order and his form was rewarded with a new contract until 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his side’s 0-0 draw with West Ham on Tuesday, Van Hecke marshalled the dangerous Jarrod Bowen, who has scored 13 goals this season, and arguably got the better of the England international; and that got the praise of his head coach.

“He is improving in an incredible way. He’s older than his age. His level his high, higher than people think,” said the Italian.

The progress Van Hecke has made over the past year is remarkable. In this form, he is virtually undroppable. Plus, this once again shows that Brighton’s approach of signing young, up-and-coming players for modest sums works.